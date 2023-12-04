6 Of The Strangest Concept Motorcycles Ever Developed

Handlebars, a seat, two wheels, and a motor – the recipe to create a basic motorcycle has long been a very simple one. Much like with cars, the concept of a two-wheeled vehicle has been firmly established for decades, so rather than reinventing the proverbial wheel, the goal of automotive manufacturers has been to iterate and innovate on what already works.

For the most part, that just means newer parts, updated features, improved safety standards, and so on. But for some motorcycle makers, the daily grind simply isn't enough. Through the creation of concept motorcycles, some creatives seek to challenge the public consensus of what a motorcycle can be, changing the silhouette, the features, and the very notion of two-wheeled transport. Granted, most of these dream bikes never actually see a real road, but the mere existence of their concepts serve as a fascinating delve into the strange and abstract of the motorcycle world.