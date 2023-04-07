This Futuristic Motorcycle Paired Sci-Fi Design With An Airplane Engine

No, that's not a pair of opera glasses or old-timey spectacles in the above image. It's a motorcycle. In fact, there may not be a more bizarrely futuristic two-wheeler on the planet than the TMC Dumont.

It's definitely not something you'd ever expect to see in real life because, quite frankly, it doesn't look like it should even work. But then, that's the point of a concept vehicle, right? The whole "unreal" angle was exactly what Marques was going for when he first dreamt of the Dumont.

Built by the now retired Formula 1 racer turned custom vehicle builder, Tarso Anibal Santanna Marques, it looks more like a light cycle driven in "Tron" or a bike you'd find zipping through the mean streets of Night City in "Cyberpunk 2077." Marques is no stranger to concept vehicles. He and his company, Tarso Marques Concept (TMC), have built over seventy bikes, plus cars, planes, and boats to boot. So they knew a thing or two about putting stuff together and making it all work.

The Dumont's creation didn't happen overnight primarily because it had to be 100% functional. So, for fifteen long years, the idea sat bouncing around inside Marques' brain, just waiting for the right moment when form met function. Aside from wanting to use the most bleeding-edge engineering concepts available, he couldn't find a suitable powerplant.