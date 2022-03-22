Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.52 Brings Some Big Fixes For PS5 And Xbox Series X

Initially released in December 2020, "Cyberpunk 2077" continues to receive updates after having been relaunched in February with patch 1.5. As of March 22, the game has now been updated to patch 1.52 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, meaning developer CD Projekt Red has taken yet another step forward in cleaning up its cyberpunk-aestheticized open-world action RPG.

The new update brings a long list of changes. Focusing specifically on next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 received the most attention, getting fixes for corrupted save files that previously occurred when importing a save file from the PlayStation 4 client, especially when a console wasn't connected to the PlayStation Network (which caused a separate issue stopping players from selecting the "Continue" button in the pause menu). Memory optimizations mean all players should now expect fewer crashes, as well. CDPR also addressed wet road reflections, which now look roughly as good on the PS5 as they do on PC.

As for Xbox owners, the performance changes aren't as significant, but CDPR finally squashed the bug that previously caused player models to become stuck if the controller disconnected at the same moment the player entered the pause menu. In addition, overall next-generation console changes with patch 1.52 include "minor UI optimizations," a small rework to the vehicle summoning mechanic, and plenty of quest-specific fixes to boot.