CD Projekt Red Reveals A New Witcher Game Made With Unreal Engine 5

The Witcher franchise is returning for another saga brimming with supernatural beasts and deep story-telling. CD Project Red has announced that its forthcoming next installment in The Witcher series of video games is "currently in development" and that it will kick off a new saga for the beloved franchise that now has its own critically-acclaimed Netflix series starring Henry Cavill. Whether that "new saga" leaves lead character Geralt of Rivia behind is not yet clear. The news of a franchise revival is exciting, considering the fact that the last entry in the series — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — came out all the way back in 2015. However, details about the upcoming project are still under the wraps.

So far, the studio has only released an artwork featuring the iconic wolf medallion with glowing red eyes that is half-buried in snow. Per The Witcher lore, these medallions are sensitive to magic and are given to young trainees after being forged at the witcher home-cum-stronghold of Kaer Morhen. The studio currently has no development time frame to share, and neither is there a release date on the table. But if the troubled launch of its most recent flagship product, Cyberpunk 2077, is anything to go by, the studio is going to take a healthy amount of time for its next outing in The Witcher series.