Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Brings Next-Gen Features And Character Customization
"Cyberpunk 2077" has finally added official support for next-gen consoles. Patch 1.5 will be available on PC, Stadia, and consoles soon, and CD Projekt Red (CDPR) says it will unlock next-gen features on the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. This means console players will finally be able to take advantage of advanced features like ray-tracing, as well as additional performance options.
CD Projekt Red announced the patch on February 15, 2022, in a live stream event. The update includes a number of changes and fixes, plus the new support that we already mentioned. Specifically, next-gen consoles will now be able to make use of ray-traced local light shadows and they've gained support for native achievements. CDPR did note that PlayStation trophies earned in backward compatibility won't transfer, however, Xbox players will see their achievements on the new version thanks to Microsoft's Smart Delivery System. The patch will also introduce two graphics modes to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions: Performance mode and Ray Tracing mode.
Performance mode will make use of dynamic 4K scaling and graphics settings that support fluid 60 fps gameplay. Ray Tracing mode, on the other hand, will offer multiple visual quality improvements, as well as a balance to HDR across all platforms. PlayStation 5 users will also be able to make use of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech using 3D-enabled headphones or the speakers on their TV.
Cyberpunk 2077 gets new apartments
On top of the next-gen changes, "Cyberpunk 2077's" newest patch will also bring several new functions to the game. Chief among these changes is a new apartment system. This will allow players to buy four new apartments on top of their main unit. Additionally, you'll now be able to customize V's main apartment to make it more unique.
One big complaint players had when "Cyberpunk 2077" came out was the lack of support for customizing characters after making them. CDPR has resolved that problem by adding the option to customize your character's hair, piercings, and other features using the mirror in your apartment. Furthermore, the developers have added some new interactions to the apartment, as well as some minor buffs for using those new features.
Players can gain a health regeneration buff when taking a shower, or sleep to regenerate all of their health and gain +20% skill XP for a short time. If you brew coffee and drink it, you'll also be able to get the Energized status which grants 25% to your max stamina and +30% to your stamina regen. The patch adds some new weapons, attachments, and poses for the photo mode, too.
Another big update includes fixes and improvements to the combat AI for NPCs. Additionally, CDPR says the world should feel more alive thanks to fixes that change how the crowds react to your behavior. Finally, driving has been updated to provide a better experience overall. You can see the full list of other changes and fixes in the patch notes.