Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Brings Next-Gen Features And Character Customization

"Cyberpunk 2077" has finally added official support for next-gen consoles. Patch 1.5 will be available on PC, Stadia, and consoles soon, and CD Projekt Red (CDPR) says it will unlock next-gen features on the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. This means console players will finally be able to take advantage of advanced features like ray-tracing, as well as additional performance options.

CD Projekt Red announced the patch on February 15, 2022, in a live stream event. The update includes a number of changes and fixes, plus the new support that we already mentioned. Specifically, next-gen consoles will now be able to make use of ray-traced local light shadows and they've gained support for native achievements. CDPR did note that PlayStation trophies earned in backward compatibility won't transfer, however, Xbox players will see their achievements on the new version thanks to Microsoft's Smart Delivery System. The patch will also introduce two graphics modes to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions: Performance mode and Ray Tracing mode.

Performance mode will make use of dynamic 4K scaling and graphics settings that support fluid 60 fps gameplay. Ray Tracing mode, on the other hand, will offer multiple visual quality improvements, as well as a balance to HDR across all platforms. PlayStation 5 users will also be able to make use of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech using 3D-enabled headphones or the speakers on their TV.