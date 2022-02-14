Mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 Livestream Event Confirmed: Here's What We Expect
It's been a little while since we last heard from CD Projekt Red on the topic of "Cyberpunk 2077," but that's all changing soon. After a rocky launch in 2020 and a 2021 that was filled with ups and downs, CD Projekt Red has announced that it will soon be hosting a livestreamed centered around "Cyberpunk 2077." Presumably, the company will use the livestream to announce new details about "Cyberpunk 2077," but of course, what will be revealed during it is being kept under wraps for now. Even though CD Projekt Red isn't talking details yet, we can still make a couple educated guesses about what the show will entail.
CD Projekt Red revealed this presentation in a post published to the official "Cyberpunk 2077" Twitter account today. "So, choom, how 'bout a date?" the tweet asks. "We'll talk things, y'know. You're in? Preem! Let's meet tomorrow, February 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place," it continues.
Cyberpunk 2077 livestream set for this week
The usual place is the CD Projekt Red Twitch channel, and for those of you with an ocean separating you from CD Projekt Red's headquarters in Poland, 4 PM CET is 7 AM PST/10 AM EST. Yes, it seems that those of us here in the United States are going to have to tune in fairly early to catch this one, especially those poor souls on the West Coast. Beyond that, the tweet gives no information away – not even a single tease. That's okay, though, because we have a pretty good idea of what this livestream will entail.
What could the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream reveal?
Our best guess is that this livestream will offer us our first look at the long-awaited Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of "Cyberpunk 2077." Originally slated to release at some point in late 2021, CD Projekt Red ultimately delayed the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions to sometime in Q1 2022. Alongside them, CD Projekt Red also delayed the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," which are now expected to launch in Q2 2022.
We're basically smack in the middle of Q1 2022 right now, so the timing of this livestream lines up nicely with when we'd expect CD Projekt Red to deliver an announcement. There's also the chance that CD Projekt Red will reveal new DLC for "Cyberpunk 2077," but revealing the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions seems more likely. Of course, the company could always choose to pack this livestream full of announcements and reveal new DLC alongside the next-gen versions of "Cyberpunk 2077," which would make for quite the show indeed.
We'll just have to tune in and see what's announced tomorrow. Regardless of what's on the docket for tomorrow, we'll let you know what CD Projekt Red announces, so check back here with us at SlashGear for more coverage.