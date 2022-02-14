Mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 Livestream Event Confirmed: Here's What We Expect

Our best guess is that this livestream will offer us our first look at the long-awaited Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of "Cyberpunk 2077." Originally slated to release at some point in late 2021, CD Projekt Red ultimately delayed the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions to sometime in Q1 2022. Alongside them, CD Projekt Red also delayed the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," which are now expected to launch in Q2 2022.

We're basically smack in the middle of Q1 2022 right now, so the timing of this livestream lines up nicely with when we'd expect CD Projekt Red to deliver an announcement. There's also the chance that CD Projekt Red will reveal new DLC for "Cyberpunk 2077," but revealing the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions seems more likely. Of course, the company could always choose to pack this livestream full of announcements and reveal new DLC alongside the next-gen versions of "Cyberpunk 2077," which would make for quite the show indeed.

We'll just have to tune in and see what's announced tomorrow. Regardless of what's on the docket for tomorrow, we'll let you know what CD Projekt Red announces, so check back here with us at SlashGear for more coverage.