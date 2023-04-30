This Mesmerizing Motorcycle Concept Is Like Something Out Of Tron

Is there anything cooler in this or any other world than a transforming motorcycle? Frankly, we're hard-pressed to think of anything. Combining the inherent coolness factors of both a regular motorcycle and something that transforms tends to automatically create something that is just too awesome for words. From Kamen Rider's classic Cyclone to the shapeshifting Cavaliere of "Devil May Cry 5," if it's a bike and it transforms, it's a certified thumbs-up, no exceptions.

Case in point: what happens if you combine the sleek profile of the Light Cycles from the Tron franchise with the ability to transform and reconfigure into an entirely different kind of vehicle? Well, you'd have the newest motorcycle concept from beautiful dreamer Paul Drake, better known as ZiggyMoto, The Imaginary Motorcycle Company. Seemingly out of nowhere, this ambitious manufacturer of concept bikes has unveiled his newest brainstorm: a motorcycle with the ability to reconfigure itself on the fly.