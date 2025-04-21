Do Any Swiss Army Knives Come With A USB Drive?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the battleground to the boardroom, Swiss Army Knives have evolved to fulfill modern needs. And one unexpected way that it manages to do it? Adding a USB drive into its arsenal. While USB flash drives are typically used for storage, they can do a ton of other nifty things as well, like act as a password manager, boot operating systems, and even act like digital keys. For this reason, it's no wonder that a good flash drive is essential to many people's lives, especially those who work in the office environment.

For over a decade now, the Swiss brand has released a couple of versions of the Swiss Army Knife that have included USB drives. However, as our needs as a society changed, so has its line up of offers. These days, Victorinox lists three Swiss Army Knives in its portfolio that have USB flash drives on its official website: Victorinox@Work, Midnite Manager@Work, and Jetsetter@Work Alox, which also won the 2018 reddot design award. All three of these options have 32 GB capacity, a read speed of 90 MB/s, and a write speed of 50 MB/s. In addition, they both have two types of interfaces: 3.0 Type-A and 3.1 Type C.

Currently, Victorinox's website doesn't have an updated list of retailers wherein they are sold. However, you can still find them at online stores like Amazon. So, if you're eager to invest in one, here are some ways that you can get them today.

