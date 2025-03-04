Why You Should Avoid Buying Used USB Flash Drives

If you've ever found yourself in need of a new USB flash drive, you might have wondered whether buying new is the way to go. A quick search on Facebook Marketplace or eBay will reveal that there's no shortage of secondhand storage sticks, and USB drives are all basically the same, right? Why not save a little money by buying yours on the secondhand market? Even better than the savings, you may feel it's more environmentally responsible to purchase your storage used. But while those motives are admirable, they fail to account for the unique nature of computer storage.

Advertisement

Not all storage drives are the same. Even more so than a good external SSD, flash drives are likely to be made cheaply, used heavily, and tossed around before being sold on the used market. Outdated storage and data transfer technologies can also be a headache to deal with if you have newer computers. Moreover, to buy any storage media secondhand is to expose yourself to a range of security and legal risks, from malware to illegal content.

Moreover, flash storage continues to be dirt cheap. Long gone are the days when a few gigabytes of storage would set your budget back. When you really consider all the risks that come with buying used flash drives, it's clear that for most purposes, you're better off getting a fresh one. So, here are the top five reasons you should avoid buying used USB flash drives.

Advertisement