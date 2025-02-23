USB: What It Stands For And How It Revolutionized The Way We Use Computers

A computer, at its simplest, is a sophisticated input and outlet machine. But there is only so much it can do. It can't print a document on a piece of paper — there's a dedicated machine for that. A computer can, however, talk to a printer and send the digital material that is subsequently printed on paper. This information exchange between a computer and a printer requires a channel. A USB port provides that channel, connecting the two devices via a cable.

USB, short for Universal Serial Bus, is what you will find on a majority of devices around you. From boxy electric cars to those risk-prone public charging spots, this is the port standard you will come across on a daily basis. Modern computers are increasingly shifting to what we call a USB Type-C standard. USB can transfer power to charge devices, link up with external storage, connect to audio gear, enable input from peripherals like a cool mechanical keyboard, and hook up to an external monitor, among other chores.

But that was not always the case. The history of USB ports dates back to over a couple of decades in the past, and has gone through multiple design iterations in that span. Here is the most surprising part. No personal fortune was made off this game-changing innovation, despite being developed by a computing pioneer. We're talking about Intel here, and this is a history of the humble USB standard that changed computing forever.

