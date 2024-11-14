The Evolution Of iMac: How Apple's Popular Desktop Has Transformed From 1998 To Now

All-in-one computers may not be the most popular form factor for personal computing these days — laptops and tablets rule the roost, for the most part — but they've been a huge part of the computing landscape ever since 1971's HP 9830A. Some recognize the 9830A as the first all-in-one desktop computer ever built, but as important as that device was, few companies have likely done as much for the form factor as Apple.

The Apple Macintosh 128K, launched in 1984, was a cute little beige box with a nine-inch monochrome display that packed all the essential components into one. It was a hit, selling 70,000 units in 100 days, kickstarting a family of devices that would go strength to strength after that. Apple's Macs hit the half-million mark in September 1985 and achieved the one million milestone in March 1987.

While the classic Apple Macintosh may be a familiar sight for retro computing fans, it's likely not the all-in-one Apple computer that most will remember. For that, we have to turn to the iMac, which Steve Jobs introduced in 1998 and would eventually become one of Apple's — and the computing world at large's — most iconic brands. As Apple's all-in-one powerhouse inches ever closer to its 30th birthday, let's look back over the past 20-plus years and see how it's evolved.

