Why Intel Lost Its CPU Crown To AMD (And How Ryzen Changed The Game)

Intel and AMD have been the two dominant names in the desktop CPU space for decades, trading blows and going toe-to-toe in the quest for gamers' hard-earned dollars. Still, despite AMD's many innovations over the years — such as the first-ever 5 GHz CPU — there was a time when Intel seemed like the only game in town, dominating market share and CPU performance alike.

This isn't to say that AMD was necessarily making bad CPUs — the late-2000s Phenom II X4 CPUs were very competitive — only that Intel was on a genuine hot streak from the mid-2000s, with its offerings generally the better choice whether at the high or budget end of the CPU market. Even AMD's most competitive years never saw it truly get the upper hand over Intel during this decade. But that changed in the mid-late 2010s, when a combination of Intel complacency and AMD innovation turned the tables squarely in AMD's favor, winning over legions of gamers in the process.

In light of Intel's much-publicized recent struggles, it's going to be interesting to look back at the past decade and a half or so of CPUs and see how and where things went so badly wrong for Intel — and why they went so right for AMD. Let's get started.

