Intel Processor Issues: What To Know About Gen 13 & 14 Raptor Lake CPU Problems

Intel has been at the forefront of computer processor technology for decades. The company has historically produced some of the most powerful and reliable CPUs on the market. Even with strong competition in recent years from its rival, AMD, Intel has still managed to maintain a strong foothold in the PC market. Recently, however, users have been reporting several crashing issues with the new Gen 13 and 14 Raptor Lake processors. This is a serious problem since these processors have already flooded the market and are currently powering several of the newest generation PCs.

These issues have understandably raised some concerns from PC users. Those who are currently considering buying one of these units for a new rig or already own computers that have them installed are probably interested in learning more about the cause of these crashes and what they mean for Intel users on a practical level. What kind of issues are users experiencing, how serious are they, what can you do in the event that you experience a crash yourself, and will Intel institute a recall? Here's everything we know about the issue so far.