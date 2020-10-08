AMD Ryzen 5900X claimed “world’s best gaming CPU”

Today AMD revealed ZEN 3 CPU Ryzen 5000 processors for desktop computers. These processors feature ZEN 3 architecture, rolling with 7nm process tech and a 19 percent IPC boost over the most recent generation hardware. Four new CPUs will be available soon, each with ZEN 3 architecture, including 2x Ryzen 9 models, one Ryzen 7, and a single Ryzen 5.

If you’re looking at the least of the collection, you’ll find the Ryzen 5 5600X. That model has six cores, 12 threads, and a max boost speed of 4.6Ghz. This base model will cost users approximately $300 USD. The next most powerful unit is the Ryzen 7 5800X, rolling with eight cores, 16 threads and a max boost speed of 4.7Ghz. This model will have a starting cost of around $450 USD

The Ryzen 9 5900X was revealed with 12 cores, 32 threads, and a max boost speed of 4.8Ghz. This first of two Ryzen 9 units will have a price of $550 USD. The most powerful of the bunch is the Ryzen 9 5950X, with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a max boost speed of 4.9Ghz. This highest-end unit will cost approximately $800 right out the gate.

If you’re looking at the starting prices of the ZEN 2 CPUs released in the year 2019, we’re looking at an approximately $50 price boost here with new ZEN 3 hardware. On the positive side of this, all four CPUs should be available at the same time, right at the start of November. UPDATE: All four units should be available for purchase on November 5, 2020.

AMD also gave a peek at their upcoming Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” graphics card family. These cards will be built on RDNA 2 architecture and will be revealed in full on October 28, 2020 – we’re talking 4K gaming, we’re talking 60fps, we’re talking big competition for NVIDIA.