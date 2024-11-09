These Rare iMacs Literally Broke The Mold With Their 'Groovy' Nostalgic Designs

In the early 2000s, few tech outfits were quite as dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the personal computer realm as Apple. Even fewer companies were dedicated to innovating with such flair, as Steve Jobs and the Apple design team were almost notoriously focused on releasing computers and devices that were as practical in use as they were appealing to look at. And when it comes to that latter category, few of Apple's products were quite as eye-catching as the legendary Apple iMac G3.

Advertisement

The then-recently returned Steve Jobs debuted the iMac in 1998, with the tech-loving masses enjoying its rounded edges and candy-colored outer shells, as much as they did the computer's all-in-one design. One could argue that this device, perhaps more than any in the greater Apple lineup, helped to inspire the brand's fanatical "Cult of Mac" following. During the iMac's 5-year production run, Jobs and legendary designer Jony Ive would cement the computer's legacy by outfitting it in some truly outlandish colorways.

But during the 2001 MacWorld Tokyo presentation, the iMac got, arguably, its trippiest upgrade ever when Jobs debuted the "Flower Power" iMac. The device was essentially a G3 build donned in a fully psychedelic shell, a look unlike any iMac that had ever come before, or even since. Moments after debuting Flower Power, Jobs displayed another psychedelic treat in the spotted "Blue Dalmatian" iMac, which was every bit as unique both in its look, and its creation.

Advertisement