The Weirdest Macs Apple Has Ever Produced

Apple is one of the most successful companies on Earth. And every successful company, despite making dozens of successful products, puts out some duds from time to time. Furthermore, to make excellent products, something needs to be learned along the way to figure out why the duds were such downright failures. It is through these failures that we learn what not to do in order to do better the next time. This is integral to growth and prosperity.

The paradox of products manufactured and sold by big successful companies that miss the mark in design, functionality, or sales is that these failures are ripe for becoming favored collector's items later on. For example, coins minted by mistake usually become the most highly valued assets of coin collectors, and often a car or rare motorcycle that did not sell well when new can become the must-have model of the next generation. Other products from the past do not end up necessarily being valuable but are often just plain weird and out of step with the products from then or now. So, despite the enormous success of Apple and the many innovative products we have seen from the company over the years, here are 10 of the weirdest Macs from the archives.