5 Ways To Use Your Monitor's USB Ports

USB ports probably don't come to mind when you consider all the things you need to think about before buying a new monitor. Still, most would agree: the more USB ports on a monitor, the better. After all, it seems like we always have one more device on hand that needs to be plugged in somewhere, and PCs and laptops often don't come with enough USB ports to meet user's needs. Luckily, monitor manufacturers understand this, and many come with enough ports to be considered a USB hub — or maybe even a USB dock — in and of themselves.

Having lots of USB ports gives you additional options for connecting peripherals, charging devices, transferring data, and more, all without needing to buy extra accessories. The nice thing about this setup is that when you connect something to a monitor's USB port, it will work in the same way as if you had plugged it directly into your computer. You can find USB ports on the side panel or back of your monitor, and since your monitor typically sits up high on a desk or table, they're often easier to access than USB ports on a PC tower. Understanding the different ways you can use your monitor's USB ports will help you get the most out of them.