5 Ways To Use Your TV's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While television has been around for over a century, its role in our households and workplaces have changed dramatically. In the past, TVs were vehicles for entertainment and broadcasting news. However, these days, we have many other alternative methods of information dissemination, especially with the ubiquity of smartphones and smart home devices with displays, like the Amazon Echo Show.

In recent times, many modern TVs have multiple ports that help optimize connectivity, such as the HDMI port, LAN port, and so on. But before smart television screens were as affordable or accessible as they are today, many of us relied on the use of Universal Serial Bus (USB) ports to get the same experience.

But, before we can get into how to make the most of your TV's USB ports, it's important to know that not all of them are made equally. Here are all the ways your USB ports can be different and how it may affect where and how you're able to use them.