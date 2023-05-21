Surprising Reasons You Still Might Not Want To Buy A New Smart TV

Smart TVs have become increasingly sought-after over the years, with more households opting for them thanks to their built-in streaming capabilities. With access to thousands of films, series, and online videos, users can experience endless entertainment from the comfort of their homes. However, despite their widespread popularity, there are still several arguments that could be made against smart TVs that might make consumers reconsider their potential purchase.

Concerns range from slow internal performance that causes apps to crash to security risks that could jeopardize private information and login credentials. Alternatively, a smart TV may not even be what you need in the first place. Gamers who want high refresh rates and low latency may struggle to find a competitive edge once pushed into online multiplayer games where reaction times are everything. Furthermore, compatibility issues can arise for working professionals who are faced with format issues and device input versatility.

Here we outline the most surprising reasons not to buy a new smart TV, including alternative options you might find useful. Who knows, you might save a few hundred dollars and dodge a future hiccup!