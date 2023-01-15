How To Hide Your Wi-Fi Network's Name

A Wi-Fi signal is a broadcast-based communication. This is what makes it so easy to use — instead of dealing with the limitations of physically connecting with a network cable, you can simultaneously connect multiple devices by tapping into the wireless network. Unfortunately, this is the same feature that makes Wi-Fi networks prone to compromise. Other devices within the signal's coverage can just as easily see your network, and that opens you up to all sorts of privacy and security risks, neighbors mooching off of your Wi-Fi, or hackers tapping into your network and stealing important information.

Hiding your Wi-Fi network's name (or SSID) is one line of defense against these security breaches. It'll make your network effectively invisible to nearby devices, which will reduce the chances of intruders compromising your security.

We'll walk you through how to hide your Wi-Fi network's name, and discuss the limitations and implications of doing so. We'll also go over some more effective ways to protect your Wi-Fi network.