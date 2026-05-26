Google Chrome Snuck A 4GB AI Model Onto Computers – Here's How To Remove It (For Now)

You might've noticed some of the precious space on your computer's hard drive disappear recently without a clear cause. Perhaps unexpectedly, Google Chrome could be behind it. A 4 GB file titled "weights.bin" has started appearing on some Chrome users' computers, even if they haven't opted in to the installation or downloaded the file in any way. According to an official statement shared with Android Authority, the file is responsible for running Gemini Nano for Chrome as an on-device model. The file helps to run security processes without using the cloud.

It's possible to remove the model from your device altogether, which is handy if you don't plan to use it and want that extra space on your drive back instead of purchasing a portable SSD. There are a couple of ways to do so. One option is to switch off the on-device generative AI model in your browser. Doing so is easy. Start by opening Chrome and clicking the three dots in the top-right corner, just below the Close button. From that menu, click Settings and navigate to System, which you can find on the left-hand side indicated by a wrench icon. Finally, locate the On Device AI option and switch it off.

If you can't see the option, then there's a good chance it's already switched off. The file is supposed to automatically uninstall if your device is low on resources, so if you're already running out of space, then there's a good chance it won't be there. Alternatively, you can remove the model altogether by uninstalling Chrome and switching to an alternative browser.