I'll Never Use Chrome Again: These 5 Browsers Are Worth The Switch

I have suggested ditching Chrome for Vivaldi for years now, and in the current year, that recommendation has only gotten stronger. Describing Vivaldi in one sentence, I'd say it's one of the few browsers that continues pushing the envelope when most browsers have settled into the same rut. For example, rather than just give you tabs, Vivaldi lets you stack them like a double-decker bus, view them split-screen without opening a second window, condense them into grouped accordions, rename them, scroll through them, save them for later, and the list goes on. And that's just the tabs! It keeps trying to reimagine established aspects of the browser we already thought we knew, like its new Auto-hide mode that shutters away UI elements when not needed for a "fullscreen" experience in a windowed browser. We could go on.

Customization and innovation aside, another strong selling point is Vivaldi's privacy policy. Synced browser data (like history and bookmarks) is locked down with end-to-end encryption. It also takes some more "radical" stances that set it apart from the crowd, like refusing to engage with crypto, and staying apart from the shoehorn-AI-into-everything frenzy. Its included ad blocker works pretty great, its browser-based Mail client is convenient, and if you need a VPN, your Vivaldi account entitles you to free usage of Proton VPN directly through the browser.

Really, the only major downside of Vivaldi, in my estimation, is that all those features do come at a resource cost. Vivaldi's free because you pay in RAM. That said, the app is available on virtually every platform, including mobile, so if you do decide to go all in, it's an excellent cross-platform contender. We'd recommend this Chromium alternative to those who want a setting toggle for everything and cutting-edge features.