How Does Opera's VPN Work? (And What You Should Know Before Using It)

Over the past few years, Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have become popular to bypass censorship, skirt around surveillance, and break past local restrictions. Names like ProtonVPN, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark are fairly popular among users, even though they are paid tools. Thankfully, there are a few free VPN options out there, as well. Among them is Opera, which has been available in different formats for nearly a decade.

But as the saying goes in the tech community, if you're not paying for a product, you are the product. VPNs are no different. The Norway-based browser company has been serving a free built-in VPN service with its mobile and desktop browsers, and separately offers a paid VPN Pro service, which relies on the next-gen Lightway Protocol hosted on ExpressVPN servers. In a nutshell, the latter is as good as any of the trusted paid VPN tools. For this story, we are focusing on the free VPN service that is built within Opera's mobile and desktop browsers.

To start, you don't need to create a user account to use the built-in VPN. Now, before we go into the technical details, here's the important part. Even with its free VPN, Opera follows a log report. And as per the transparency report released by the company, it essentially replies with "we have no user data" to all the data requests made by local and international law enforcement authorities, including the country's National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS).