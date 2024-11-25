What Does VPN Stand For And Does It Actually Keep You Safe?

VPNs are not perfect. Whether a VPN will keep you safe will depend on two main factors: the level of security you need from it and the VPN service provider you use. VPNs shield your browsing activity from internet service providers (ISPs), but those same ISPs may simply block VPNs instead. Advertisers, web browsers, and operating systems are still finding ways to collect your data.

Advertisement

If you're using a VPN in order to hide your activity from government surveillance and censorship, then the level of security you need is a lot greater than someone who just wants to avoid having their data sold to marketing companies. Several countries, including China, Russia, and Iran have banned the use of unauthorized VPNs and only allow Government-approved alternatives, which are subject to censorship or surveillance. In most cases, your ISP can see that you're using a VPN by monitoring how much data is being used. If you're in a country where using a VPN — regardless of what you're using it for — is illegal, then it may not be providing the safety you need.

The level of safety you can expect also depends on the VPN provider that you use. By using a VPN, you are entrusting your security to a third party and relying on assurances that they won't log and resell your information. Some VPN providers — especially those offering a free connection — may be harvesting your data and selling it on.

Advertisement