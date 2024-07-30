When Did Mozilla's Firefox First Hit The Web & What Search Engine Does It Use?

Browsers are an undeniably crucial aspect of the internet as there's no other way to traverse cyberspace. Well, now the internet is so much more than using a web browser and going to a website since the invention of smartphones and their apps. But older generations can remember the early days of the internet when browser options were limited. The first mainstream browser most remember is Netscape, created by computer scientist Marc Andreessen and released in 1994. Netscape Navigator would eventually be considered the first browser for the people. Seeing Netscape's success, The fabled Internet Explorer entered the fray in 1995. Within five years it owned 99% of the browser market.

Netscape, seeing a vital need for some variety, decided to not only open source its code for others to use, but also created Mozilla in 1998. This non-profit company would eventually create a community of programmers to improve the code's functionality and existing features. By 2002, Mozilla 1.0 arrived. Community members also collaborated and released Phoenix 0.1, the first iteration of Firefox, in the same year, but neither garnered the same attention that the majority of the world was giving Internet Explorer.

Then, in 2004, the Mozilla Foundation launched Firefox 1.0, and it was an instant success. Before the end of the year, it was downloaded more than 100 million times, giving Internet Explorer a run for its money.