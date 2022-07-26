The Story And Evolution Of The Iconic Firefox Logo

Mozilla Firefox, the beloved open-source browsing software, has gone through many iterations over the years. The company was founded by a group of former Netscape employees who banded together to release their first browser — Mozilla 1.0 — in 2002.

It was originally called Phoenix 0.1 but had to change its name because another company had the same name. Users loved Mozilla's hot new features like bookmarking, tabbed browsing, and pipelining, which allowed users to download multiple images on a page quickly. Plus, the internet browser could block pop-up ads (via New York Times).

In its heyday (circa 2009), nearly 32% of people favored Mozilla as their browser of choice. However, the company was not able to hold on to its share of the market with the arrival of the rival browser Google Chrome (via TechSpot). Their popularity tanked afterward, and they have not enjoyed the level of dominance they once did. Today, they have less than 4% of the market (via Oberlo).

The company is evolving and has even recently changed its official Firefox logo. In the past, it was not always the instantly recognizable fox, as the first logo was a phoenix. But, after the previously mentioned name change, that logo went out the window, and instead, the company's creators decided that a red panda would be its new image. The iconic Firefox name is derived from one of the red panda's nicknames, "firefox."