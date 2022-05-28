Instagram Logo Change Has The Internet Divided

Instagram's new logo is winning the hearts of some, hurting the eyes of others, while the rest simply aren't sure how it's changed — if it's changed at all. The popular social media platform recently spruced things up by introducing some colorful, new design aesthetics. In an announcement, Instagram revealed its icon's new design, which was comprised of its new "reimagined gradient" and a new, ever-so-slightly-modified set of lines. This so-called "Instagram gradient" is said to represent the company's official colors, serving as a foundation for its "complete color system."

For some, the new Instagram logo change might look familiar, unchanged even, until they notice its stark color saturation. In fact, this was by design as it was meant to make it "feel illuminated and alive." Despite the new icon's demure transformation, its vibrant new hue was actually created utilizing "an innovative 3D modeling process," according to the official Instagram release on the design. Rose Pilkington, the digital artist who worked on Instagram's new gradient, described it as something that's "made of light," and also holds a "sense of depth to it."

Instagram didn't exactly please everyone the last time it revealed a significant change in the design of its logo mark, typography, and app icon system. This time around, the opinions don't seem quite so abundant, but they do seem — in some cases — to be just as wildly divided.