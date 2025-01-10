We Tested 4 Browsers, And This One Used The Least Amount Of RAM

Browsers can be the biggest memory hogs for your computer, especially if you open multiple resource-hungry websites. While the browser's memory consumption is almost always proportional to the number of active tabs, memory management techniques such as process isolation, tab suspension, and dynamic allocation keep the memory usage in check. Most modern browsers employ these techniques in varying proportions, but it all boils down to optimizing the backend for best memory management.

Until recently, Chrome was infamous for its unrestrained RAM usage, and it was one of the reasons that led to its decline in overall market share. On the other hand, Microsoft Edge has steadily gained traction, partly due to its reputation of going easier on the system memory. Interestingly, both Edge and Chrome are Chromium-based browsers -– they use Google's open-source browser tech under the hood. Is the hearsay about their RAM usage true, or does Chromium even everything out? To find out, we tested some popular browsers for their RAM usage, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera.