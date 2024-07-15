Google Chrome Hogging Too Much Memory? You Can See How Much RAM Each Tab Uses

When it comes to internet browsers, it doesn't get more mainstream than Google Chrome. It looks good, runs smoothly (most of the time), and has plenty of useful extensions, so it should be no surprise that it's so many people's go-to browser. However, one of, if not the biggest downside to Chrome is its memory usage. Simply put, Google Chrome uses way too much RAM, and having a few tabs open can make Chrome so slow it's unbearable. But there is a way to see how much memory each tab is using.

All you need to do is open a few tabs in Chrome and hover your cursor over any of them. Hold it there for a few seconds and a popup will appear. You will see a small preview of whatever webpage is open on that tab, and right under that Chrome will show you the memory usage of the tab. If you haven't used the tab in a while, the popup will also show that Chrome's Memory Saver feature has kicked in. It's not a complicated process to see how much memory each Chrome tab uses, but it's certainly a helpful tool for anyone wanting to manage their computer's RAM. And while most tabs will probably only use a few megabytes or maybe a couple hundred, you'd be surprised how easily a simple Chrome tab can use upwards of 1 GB of memory.