5 Tech Brands That Got Bought Up By Apple (And What Happened When They Did)

Apple is widely known for building iconic devices and breakthrough technology, but did you know some of its most revolutionary features actually started in someone else's garage? Unlike some tech giants that acquire companies with the aim of eliminating competition, Apple's approach is highly strategic. It buys companies for two main reasons: to absorb world-class talent and to acquire foundational technology that can be integrated directly into the Apple ecosystem. When Apple buys a brand, that brand's DNA usually ends up in the pockets of millions of people, even if the original name fades into history.

From the operating system running on your new MacBook Pro M5 to the secure biometrics unlocking millions of iPhones across the globe, much of what we consider uniquely "Apple" was originally invented elsewhere. Some of these acquisitions were massive public spectacles, while others were quiet, behind-the-scenes deals — almost all of them played a role in the transformation of the iPhone over the years. Let's look back at five legendary tech brands that Apple bought, and shed some light on the immense impact they had.