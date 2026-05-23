Is The Google Pixel 9 Still A Good Buy In 2026?

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Google's Pixel series turned 10 with the launch of the Pixel 10 in 2025. For the most part, it seems like Google has found its identity in the smartphone space. You get that distinct camera visor look with all Pixel smartphones, the cleanest Android experience, day-one software updates, and a camera system that holds up remarkably well against the Samsungs and iPhones of the world. Priced at $800 for the 128GB model, the Pixel 10 offers a great display, solid performance, and a capable set of cameras.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Pixel 10a that we reviewed is also a great buy at $500. You get all the essentials, including a 120Hz display, but you are relegated to the previous generation Tensor G4 chip of the Pixel 9, so why not just consider that? If you can snag one on discount, the Pixel 9 is still a decent device to purchase in 2026. It's currently available on Best Buy for the same price as the Pixel 10a.

Last generation's model still offers a clean software experience, long-term support, and solid cameras. However, if you're okay with slightly less amazing cameras and open to trying out a different flavor of Android, you can do better for the price, especially if performance and battery life are top priorities.