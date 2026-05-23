Is The Google Pixel 9 Still A Good Buy In 2026?
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Google's Pixel series turned 10 with the launch of the Pixel 10 in 2025. For the most part, it seems like Google has found its identity in the smartphone space. You get that distinct camera visor look with all Pixel smartphones, the cleanest Android experience, day-one software updates, and a camera system that holds up remarkably well against the Samsungs and iPhones of the world. Priced at $800 for the 128GB model, the Pixel 10 offers a great display, solid performance, and a capable set of cameras.
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Pixel 10a that we reviewed is also a great buy at $500. You get all the essentials, including a 120Hz display, but you are relegated to the previous generation Tensor G4 chip of the Pixel 9, so why not just consider that? If you can snag one on discount, the Pixel 9 is still a decent device to purchase in 2026. It's currently available on Best Buy for the same price as the Pixel 10a.
Last generation's model still offers a clean software experience, long-term support, and solid cameras. However, if you're okay with slightly less amazing cameras and open to trying out a different flavor of Android, you can do better for the price, especially if performance and battery life are top priorities.
Why the Pixel 9 still holds up
The Pixel 9 was launched in August 2024. That doesn't seem like that long ago, but in smartphone years, it is still considered last generation hardware. Fortunately, Google's excellent commitment to software updates makes even older flagships feel relevant for much longer. Like the iPhone, Google's Pixel smartphones receive up to seven years of OS updates and security patches. This means the Pixel 9 should theoretically be supported all the way up to Android 20 in 2029, given that it launched with Android 14 out of the box.
In our review of the Pixel 9, we mentioned how it still managed to capture impressive photos despite dropping the telephoto lens of the costlier Pixel 9 Pro. While Pixels are typically not known for having the best endurance, we reported decent battery life, with the phone lasting all day with regular use. You also get a sprinkle of AI features with Gemini built-in, which offers a more complete experience compared to Apple Intelligence found on the similarly priced iPhone 17e.
You get a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display and a glass sandwich build with an aluminum frame going all around. Compared to the Pixel 10a, you are getting a more premium experience here. Unfortunately, the base variant comes with 128GB of storage space, but considering even the newer Pixel 10 ships with the same capacity, the compromise doesn't sting quite as much.
Features the Pixel 9 is missing
There are certain things to consider when picking up a previous-generation smartphone. For starters, the Pixel 9 doesn't have built-in magnets for wireless charging. Pixelsnap is a hardware addition available on newer Pixel smartphones that lets you use MagSafe-compatible accessories without a specially designed case. However, the Pixel 10a also doesn't have Pixelsnap, so it shouldn't be a deciding factor at this price point.
You are also losing an extra camera sensor with the Pixel 9. The Pixel 10 sports a 5x telephoto lens that will yield better zoom shots. While we've touted long-term software support as a reason to pick up a Pixel 9, it's worth noting that Google launched it with Android 14, despite Android 15 being unveiled the same year. It's unclear if Google will count Android 14 as one of the Pixel 9's seven promised OS upgrades, which would technically mean the phone would receive one fewer Android update than what buyers might have anticipated.
Lastly, while the Tensor G4 is a capable chip, its prowess fades in comparison to what the latest from Snapdragon or even MediaTek has to offer. To add insult to injury, some of the most powerful smartphones around don't even cost that much more than a brand-new Pixel. The bottom line is that the Pixel 9 is a good buy, as long as you're not looking for the latest features or planning to put it through intensive workloads.