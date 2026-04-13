These 5 Smartphones Have More Power Than You'll Ever Need

If you're shopping for a new smartphone in 2026, you're choosing between an Apple product and one of the many Android phones on the market. Going with the iPhone gets you premium build materials, an exceptional camera, and a software experience that's tough to beat in terms of aesthetics, long-term support, and consistency. The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max runs Apple's in-house A19 Pro chip, which is impressively powerful and can even run AAA titles like "Death Stranding" at playable frame rates.

Pair that with a huge 6.9-inch 120Hz display and solid battery life, and it is one of the most powerful phones you can buy. If you're looking for a device that truly pushes performance to the extreme, though, you'll want to venture into the Android space for dedicated gaming smartphones. Raw performance is not the only metric that makes for a uniquely powerful experience, though. Smartphones that excel in other aspects, like camera performance and endurance, also fall in the same camp.

Mainstream flagships are well-rounded, but some smartphones feature ultra-high refresh rates, advanced cooling systems, and emerging battery technologies. These features elevate them above the mainstream and make them arguably the most overpowered smartphones available. Here's a look at five current-gen options in the market. It's worth noting that a few of our mentions aren't officially sold in the U.S., and you may face carrier compatibility issues if you import them.