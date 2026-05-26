Are Smart Ovens Replacing Air Fryers As The New 'Hot' Kitchen Gadget?

Air fryers have become almost as universal as microwave ovens. This is partly because some models are made to fit your small kitchen, and also because of their capability overall. But with the rise of smart ovens, you might wonder if the air fryer has lost some of its luster. The truth is that while smart ovens are increasing in popularity, air fryers aren't going away anytime soon.

The global air fryer market continues to show strong growth, with Grand View Research estimating its value at $1.28 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $2.07 billion by 2030. Factors like healthier cooking and even social media influence are helping to drive this growth. By contrast, Global Market Insights found that smart ovens held a market value of just over $317 million in 2024. That number is expected to climb toward $918 million by 2034. This growth is driven in part by an increasing demand for smart home appliances with advanced features like multiple cooking modes. This modern approach allows for Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and app-based monitoring.

Based solely on the data, the gap between smart ovens and air fryers is still significant. But both categories are showing steady growth. Rather than one device overtaking the other, what emerges is a broader shift toward modern kitchen appliances that overlap in capability and continue to evolve.