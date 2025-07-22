Does An Air Fryer Really Use Less Electricity Than An Oven?

It's hard to imagine a kitchen without an oven; they've been a core necessity in many homes for centuries. It's impossible to make good roast chickens, baked salmon, or mozzarella sticks without an oven. That is, until air fryers came along.

There's a lot of benefit in having one in your kitchen. For one, it's a much healthier alternative to regular frying and it can replace using a large traditional oven for some recipes. They work similar to a convection oven, pushing superheated air onto the food placed in its basket. The major drawback is that it has a small capacity compared to an oven — which could be one of the most important things to know before buying an air fryer.

That said, there may be an additional overlooked advantage that air fryers have over modern ovens: power consumption. Air fryers, due to their size and method of heating, actually use less electricity than the average full-size oven — we're talking up to 84% in extreme ranges. Depending on where you live, gas may be more efficient, but it comes with some health and safety concerns. Therefore, an air fryer, when replacing an electric oven, could be a safer and cheaper way to cook, the latter being even more important with all the rising energy costs. That's why we recommend an air fryer as one of the must-have kitchen appliances when moving into a new home on a tight budget.