The 12 Best Air Fryers You Can Buy On Amazon, Ranked By User Reviews

The air fryer is one of the hottest kitchen appliances on the market, and there are several good reasons for that. They make life easier, offering users the ability to cook meals much quicker than regular frying, and they use significantly less oil too. Many also offer extra cooking modes such as roasting and baking, bringing them closer to the convenience of a traditional oven without the size or cost.

Even when taking the cynical view that air fryers are essentially rebranded convection ovens, it's hard to deny just how useful they are. There are many, many different air fryers to choose from in today's market, and each one offers a slightly different combination of capabilities and features.

We've rounded up a selection of 12 of the most highly rated air fryers that can be bought on Amazon, with each one boasting an average of 4.5 stars or more from at least 1,000 reviews. These top picks include a wide range of sizes, budgets, and designs, so no matter whether you're looking for an affordable miniature air fryer or a family-sized frying workhorse, we've got you covered.