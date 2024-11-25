The 12 Best Air Fryers You Can Buy On Amazon, Ranked By User Reviews
The air fryer is one of the hottest kitchen appliances on the market, and there are several good reasons for that. They make life easier, offering users the ability to cook meals much quicker than regular frying, and they use significantly less oil too. Many also offer extra cooking modes such as roasting and baking, bringing them closer to the convenience of a traditional oven without the size or cost.
Even when taking the cynical view that air fryers are essentially rebranded convection ovens, it's hard to deny just how useful they are. There are many, many different air fryers to choose from in today's market, and each one offers a slightly different combination of capabilities and features.
We've rounded up a selection of 12 of the most highly rated air fryers that can be bought on Amazon, with each one boasting an average of 4.5 stars or more from at least 1,000 reviews. These top picks include a wide range of sizes, budgets, and designs, so no matter whether you're looking for an affordable miniature air fryer or a family-sized frying workhorse, we've got you covered.
12. Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer
Buying an air fryer isn't all about utility — it needs to look right too. The Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer boasts a stainless steel finish for a more premium look than its plastic-clad rivals, but that doesn't come at the expense of its affordability. It retails for $120, a competitive price given the range of features on offer, and no doubt part of the reason it receives such positive reviews on Amazon. As of this writing, the Chefman TurboFry Touch scored an average of 4.5 out of five stars from over 13,000 reviews.
Although it only offers a single frying basket, its eight quart capacity means there's plenty of room for cooking multiple ingredients at once. Temperature can be precisely adjusted between 200 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit via the button panel, and there are also four presets for popular ingredients — chicken, meat, fish, and fries — for hassle-free cooking. After use, the fryer basket can be put through the dishwasher safely.
11. Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer
Like any kitchen appliance, a good air fryer needs to match the aesthetic of the kitchen it lives in. Most air fryers are designed to blend in with modern kitchens, but the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer will look good in retro-styled spaces too thanks to its curved design and available pastel colorways. It's offered in a choice of two sizes, either 2.6 quarts or six quarts, with the former being great for smaller kitchens and the latter offering more flexibility to cook family-sized portions.
The air fryer's retro styling extends to the controls, with a large rotary knob being the primary means of controlling the cooking time and a secondary dial at the top of the cooker for temperature control. It offers a maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. At a retail price of $50, the 2.6 quart Dash Tasti-Crisp is an affordable option, and it's backed up by scores of highly positive user reviews. To date, it has received over 33,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars.
10. PowerXL Maxx Classic Air Fryer
Alongside their core air frying functionality, many top air fryers also offer extra cooking modes for maximum versatility. The PowerXL Maxx Classic Air Fryer is one such device, with options for broiling, roasting, and baking alongside its frying talents. It retails for $120, and for that price buyers get seven quarts of capacity, enough to cook for a family. Or to use the oddly specific size comparison given by the brand, enough to fit 23 chicken wings.
The LED display provides an exact readout of the target cooking temperature, and can be readily adjusted via the surrounding buttons. Four presets are available for cooking popular dishes, but users can also manually set cooking times and temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Like all good air fryers, the PowerXL's basket is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
The higher asking price and shiny black plastic exterior mean that the Maxx Classic won't be for everyone, but those that have purchased the appliance have come away consistently impressed. As of this writing, it has logged an average of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon from a little over 5,000 reviews.
9. Cosori 4-in-1 Air Fryer
A compact, straightforward, and affordable option, the Cosori 4-in-1 Air Fryer is a great pick for buyers who only need to cook for themselves. With a basket capacity of just 2.1 quarts, it's one of the smallest air fryers here, but it doesn't compromise on features. As well as its regular air frying mode, the Cosori 4-in-1 also offers modes for baking, reheating, and roasting. These modes can be toggled between using the touch sensitive buttons on the top of the device, while an LCD screen provides a readout of temperature and cooking time.
There are no preset modes for cooking popular dishes here, but Cosori includes a sticker with the air fryer that lists cooking times and temperatures for six popular ingredients including steak, bacon, and french fries. At $60, the Cosori isn't the cheapest air fryer of its size, but that hasn't affected its popularity with buyers. As of this writing, it boasts over 6,100 reviews, with an average of 4.6 out of five stars across them.
8. Emeril Lagasse Extra Large Air Fryer
While a standard family-sized air fryer will be large enough to handle all but the most demanding cooking, buyers looking for the ultimate in air frying capacity will need something like the Emeril Lagasse Extra Large Air Fryer. It looks more like a miniature oven — and does in fact feature modes for baking, roasting, and cooking pizza — but make no mistake, this is still an air fryer. It's simply an outsized one, with a 26 quart capacity on offer. Combine that with its maximum cooking temperature of 500 degrees Fahrenheit and the result is a highly capable fryer, although buyers pay for that capability.
The Emeril Lagasse fryer retails for $183, making it significantly more expensive than most other top-rated air fryers. While most air fryer users won't need its oversized capacity — and likely won't be able to justify its asking price as a result — it has consistently won over Amazon buyers who did cough up the cash. It currently has over 8,600 reviews logged from buyers, with an average of 4.6 out of five stars.
7. Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer
Much like the Chefman TurboFry Touch, the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is finished in stainless steel and offers cooking temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit with that temperature controllable via a straightforward digital readout. However, unlike the Chefman, the Instant can be configured to temperatures as low as 95 degrees Fahrenheit, depending upon its cooking mode. Alongside its regular air frying mode, it also offers, reheating, baking, and dehydrating modes, among others.
Its six quart capacity and $130 retail price puts it among the more premium offerings on the market for its size, but it's backed up by highly positive user reviews on Amazon. It currently sits at an average of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 19,000 reviews as of this writing. It remains a popular choice with buyers, with Amazon recording over 1,000 sales of the appliance in the last month alone.
6. Chefman Mini Air Fryer
The Chefman Mini Air Fryer is the smallest fryer on this list, and one of the smallest top-rated appliances of its kind on the market. It has recorded more than 24,000 reviews, averaging 4.6 out of five stars. With just two quarts of capacity, it's best suited for users cooking for only one or two people. Its smaller size also translates to a smaller price, with the fryer retailing for $60 and reduced to just $45 as of this writing.
The fryer might not offer the additional features or cooking modes of pricier fryers, with only time and temperature controls and an LED shake reminder light, but it's still just as powerful. It delivers temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing for significantly faster cooking times than a traditional oven. It's more convenient to clean too, since the frying basket is dishwasher safe. A choice of three colors — black, white, and red — are available to blend in with a wide variety of kitchen color schemes.
5. Cuisinart AIR-160 Air Fryer
With a capacity of 4.5 quarts, the $90 Cuisinart AIR-160 Air Fryer is the middle child of the brand's lineup. However, its feature list is far from middling, with warming, broiling, baking, and roasting modes available alongside its main air frying mode, plus four presets for cooking popular ingredients. The AIR-160 is a newer addition to Cuisinart's range, having only been unveiled in July 2024, and so hasn't yet had a chance to build up the catalog of reviews of some of its rivals. Still, with an average of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,100 reviews, it has clearly impressed the early adopters.
Among the AIR-160's unique features is a viewing window within the frying basket that lets users check on their food while it's cooking. When trialing new foods, this extra means of reassurance can be particularly useful, since it lets users keep tabs on their progress without interrupting the cooking process.
There are plenty of things to know before buying an air fryer, and the capacity you think you'll need is chief among them. However, if you're among the many people who aren't sure what the right size is beforehand, buying a mid-sized air fryer like the 4.5 quart Cuisinart fryer is a safe bet, and it won't break the bank either.
4. Cosori CAF PRO 9-in-1 Air Fryer
Another mid-capacity option for buyers not sold on the Cuisinart AIR-160 is the Cosori CAF PRO 9-in-1, which offers five quarts of capacity and a similarly broad range of cooking functions. It gets consistently high reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.7 out of five stars and total reviews exceeding 30,000. Cosori buyers can access the brand's VeSync companion app, which includes a cookbook designed to make full use of the fryer's capabilities plus additional cooking guidance for popular foods.
The air fryer delivers cooking temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than much of its competition, as well as offering ease of use features like a shake reminder. The cooking controls are clustered on a glass touch panel at the top of the fryer, and feature presets for popular foods alongside manual time and temperature adjustment. These features impress reviewers, but they do add a premium to the fryer's price. At an MSRP of $100, there are higher capacity fryers that can be bought for a similar price, but most don't offer the same amount of extras.
3. Ninja DZ201 Foodi Air Fryer
Ninja's range of air fryers get consistently positive reviews from buyers, and the brand also appeared at the top of SlashGear's ranking of major air fryer brands. With over 35,000 reviews on record and an average of 4.7 out of five stars across them, the Ninja DZ201 Foodi Air Fryer is one of the brand's top performers, boasting several features that set it apart from the rest. The first — and most obvious — feature is the dual frying trays, which allow users to cook two foods at once. This is particularly useful for cooking meat and vegetables at the same time, or any other foods likely to require different cooking temperatures.
The fryer's eight quart capacity is also enough to feed most families, while the additional cooking modes such as broil, roast, and dehydrate mean that the DZ201 is useful for plenty more than just frying. A maximum temperature setting of 450 degrees Fahrenheit also puts the fryer ahead of cheaper rivals. Its useful design and versatile cooking modes might make it stand out from the crowd, but there is one caveat: At a retail price of $200, the Ninja is notably pricier than many similarly sized rivals.
2. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
The air fryer market is a highly competitive one, so for two of Ninja's line of appliances to feature so near to the top of the rankings is an achievement in itself. The DZ201 is the feature-rich choice for those who can justify the extra outlay, but for buyers looking for a more affordable Ninja air fryer, the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is worth considering. It retails for $90 and has racked up over 82,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.7 out of five stars.
Its four quart capacity should be enough for couples or small families, and its maximum cooking temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit is competitive with what else is on the market at this price point. Both the basket and the crisping plate are dishwasher safe, and there are roast, reheat, and dehydrate functions alongside its regular air frying mode. The AF101 doesn't boast the dual baskets or higher frying temperature of the larger DZ201, but at half the price, it's not difficult to see why many buyers prefer it.
1. Cosori CAF-DC601 9-in-1 Air Fryer
The Cosori CAF-DC601 9-in-1 Air Fryer ticks all the right boxes for an air fryer of its size, offering a variety of cooking modes including roast, broil, and reheat, plus a maximum cooking temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The built-in 24 hour timer allows users to set and forget no matter which cooking mode they need, and after use, the six quart basket can be put in the dishwasher safely. The fryer weighs a little over 13 pounds, making it easy to lift into storage when not in use.
Cosori's app offers dozens of recipes for anyone looking to try something new as well as offering cooking advice for family favorites. The fryer's $120 retail price is competitive given its capacity, and as of this writing, it's reduced down to $88. Its plentiful features and attractive price have overwhelmingly impressed buyers, who have given the air fryer an average of 4.8 out of five stars from over 6,600 reviews.