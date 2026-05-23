Is It Worth Upgrading To A High-Tech Smart Grill? Users Aren't So Sure

For centuries, cooking has been a ritual in every home, with one of the oldest ways of doing it being over fire. These days, we still use fire the same way our ancestors did, but we also have the option to make it more convenient with smart grills, which is .

Compared to regular grills, smart grills tend to charge a premium for tech-powered capabilities. However, the price difference can be marginal for some people, especially those who regularly grill for large groups. For example, the Weber Genesis SPX-435's natural gas version retails for $1,899.95 on Walmart and $1,849 on Home Depot, while the natural gas model for the Weber Genesis S-435 is sold for $1,749 on ABT. With comparable core features, both the SPX-435 and S-435 have the same dimensions, cooking area sizes, warming racks, and number of burners. The main difference is that the SPX-435 has WEBER Connect, a built-in display, and LED lighting, which accounts for the extra $100 to $150 price difference. Although it's important to note that the smart version seems harder to find, with it being out of stock on major online retail platforms, like ABT, Amazon, and Home Depot.

So, if you're in the market for a new grill and on the fence about investing in a smart option, here are some reasons why it is not for everyone and when it may be worth the investment for your specific situation.