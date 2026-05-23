Is It Worth Upgrading To A High-Tech Smart Grill? Users Aren't So Sure
For centuries, cooking has been a ritual in every home, with one of the oldest ways of doing it being over fire. These days, we still use fire the same way our ancestors did, but we also have the option to make it more convenient with smart grills, which is .
Compared to regular grills, smart grills tend to charge a premium for tech-powered capabilities. However, the price difference can be marginal for some people, especially those who regularly grill for large groups. For example, the Weber Genesis SPX-435's natural gas version retails for $1,899.95 on Walmart and $1,849 on Home Depot, while the natural gas model for the Weber Genesis S-435 is sold for $1,749 on ABT. With comparable core features, both the SPX-435 and S-435 have the same dimensions, cooking area sizes, warming racks, and number of burners. The main difference is that the SPX-435 has WEBER Connect, a built-in display, and LED lighting, which accounts for the extra $100 to $150 price difference. Although it's important to note that the smart version seems harder to find, with it being out of stock on major online retail platforms, like ABT, Amazon, and Home Depot.
So, if you're in the market for a new grill and on the fence about investing in a smart option, here are some reasons why it is not for everyone and when it may be worth the investment for your specific situation.
Why smart grills aren't for everyone
According to some Reddit users, smart grills can be a pain when you have to consider their location. User PeanutTrader complained that they didn't have an outdoor electrical outlet nearby, while another Reddit user laments how they didn't want electronics because "Too much stuff to go wrong. I keep my grills outside, where we have four seasons." Among the many useless tech in appliances we've listed before, Reddit user wildcat12321 also shared the same sentiment that a good Bluetooth thermometer may already be enough for your needs. If your smart grill has a touchscreen, it also introduces a lot of new concerns, especially for people with visual impairments. Like other IoT devices, smart grills aren't immune to security compromises, especially if you don't spot warning signs early.
It's also worth noting that warranty coverage for smart components may differ from that for the rest of the grill. For example, Weber's Smart FS38X Gas Grill (Natural Gas) lists a 15-year warranty for its cook box and lid assembly and a 10-year warranty for its stainless steel burner tubes, cooking grates, and flavorizer bars. However, it only has a 3-year coverage for its smart components. And if you're hoping to become an experienced griller, going straight to smart grills may prevent you from learning the necessary skills to survive without it. Although, as one Reddit user points out, some smart grills can also work like regular grills when unplugged.
When can upgrading to a smart grill be worth it
Some highly advanced models, like the Weber Summit Smart FS38X, make grilling less intimidating for people who only do it sparingly. With its Smart Control technology, it doesn't just tell you where to put your stuff, but also adjusts the temperature on its own and tells you when it's cooked. If you don't have anyone in your life who can teach you, it can help remove both the guesswork and mental load. If you regularly host a lot of people, remote alerts can be a game-changer, especially if you cook multiple dishes at once. You'll also get more consistency, especially with meat that takes hours to cook. Reddit user xHeyEngx shares that "Between kids soccer games and band recitals sometimes I still want BBQ but don't have the time to babysit a fire all day."
If you live in an apartment or condo unit with strict no-open-flame policies, you're going to need fully electric grills anyway, so it may already make sense to get a smart one. For example, Current Backyard's G, G+, and G2 models aren't just fully electric; they also work with a compatible app that includes recipes, temperature guides, and manual settings. Lastly, there's still no commercially available smart grill that can flip itself automatically, so technically, even the most advanced smart models can only be assistive.