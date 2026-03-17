The FBI Says Your Device May Be Compromised If You Spot These Warning Signs

With more and more devices boasting new Wi-Fi-enabled features, this influx of internet-connected devices has created new opportunities for cybercrime. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), these everyday Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices are especially vulnerable to compromise. To make matters worse, the warning signs are subtle enough that hackers can take control without you even noticing... unless you know what to look for.

By the end of the decade, 39+ billion devices are expected to be connected to the internet. These devices range from common household electronics like smart refrigerators, televisions, and lighting systems to wearable fitness trackers, wireless medical devices, doorbell security cameras, and home office equipment. That's all fine and good, but recent years have also seen uncommon or unexpected items go online. We're talking the best smart sprinklers, children's toys, thermostats, ovens... all can come with Wi-Fi connectivity now. And each new IoT device creates another potential entry point for cybercriminals to gain access to your private networks.

Because IoT devices often lack the strong security protections we expect from phones or laptops, it's easier for hackers to compromise them. That's why the FBI has put together a handful of telltale warning signs you should know about to keep your devices and network safe.