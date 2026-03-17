The FBI Says Your Device May Be Compromised If You Spot These Warning Signs
With more and more devices boasting new Wi-Fi-enabled features, this influx of internet-connected devices has created new opportunities for cybercrime. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), these everyday Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices are especially vulnerable to compromise. To make matters worse, the warning signs are subtle enough that hackers can take control without you even noticing... unless you know what to look for.
By the end of the decade, 39+ billion devices are expected to be connected to the internet. These devices range from common household electronics like smart refrigerators, televisions, and lighting systems to wearable fitness trackers, wireless medical devices, doorbell security cameras, and home office equipment. That's all fine and good, but recent years have also seen uncommon or unexpected items go online. We're talking the best smart sprinklers, children's toys, thermostats, ovens... all can come with Wi-Fi connectivity now. And each new IoT device creates another potential entry point for cybercriminals to gain access to your private networks.
Because IoT devices often lack the strong security protections we expect from phones or laptops, it's easier for hackers to compromise them. That's why the FBI has put together a handful of telltale warning signs you should know about to keep your devices and network safe.
Strange spikes in internet usage
Noticing some weird upticks in your internet usage summary? Spikes that don't line up with past months or don't make sense with your schedule? The FBI says it's one of the most common signs that your smart home has been hacked.
When malware infects a device, that device can start sending or receiving large amounts of data without you even knowing it. That background activity could involve sending spam emails, carrying out coordinated cyberattacks, or communicating with remote command servers controlled by cybercriminals. Naturally, all this behind-the-scenes activity can cause your internet data usage to soar way beyond your normal levels. Just think about how much data a compromised camera, router, or smart appliance would use if it started secretly transmitting large volumes of data across the internet at all hours of the day.
These activity spikes are the very reason hackers love using IoT devices: When they disguise their traffic through an infected device, it appears as if all that activity is coming from your internet address, not the hacker's location.
An unexpectedly large internet bill
If your internet service provider (ISP) is suddenly asking you for a whole lot more money than usual, the FBI says it could be because of someone hijacking your bandwidth and ramping up your total data usage. Many ISPs charge customers based on how much data they use and put limits on the amount of bandwidth included in their plans. So, when compromised devices start transmitting massive amounts of data, those hidden activities often push people well beyond their normal consumption levels.
If you're used to seeing stable monthly bills, a sudden price hike should clue you in on the fact that something is seriously wrong. Botnets may be sending thousands of spam messages, relaying heaps of malicious web traffic, or taking part in large coordinated attacks. Because these crimes are usually fully automated (not to mention continuous around the clock), they can be more than enough to slap you with a much higher bill. If this happens to you, don't ignore it. Report it.
Performance randomly slowing down
Another potential red flag to be aware of, according to the FBI: a device or internet connection that suddenly gets super slow or unresponsive. Malware infections consume a lot of processing power, memory, and bandwidth, all of which can really hobble your performance. (It's a pretty common symptom of distributed denial-of-service attacks, for example, where large numbers of infected devices send overwhelming amounts of traffic to targeted websites or services.)
The FBI explains that once a device or network is infected, the malicious code will continue running until it's removed or overwritten. And because many IoT devices lack built-in security tools, it's much easier for them to prevent that from happening. The best thing you can do is perform a hard reboot (either on the impacted device or on the router itself). It also helps to change default passwords and install the latest firmware updates to lock the hackers out for good after you reboot.
The FBI also encourages people to take proactive steps to secure their devices and keep their network safe. Change default usernames and passwords often, keep device firmware up to date, and, if possible, isolate IoT devices on separate network segments. Using reputable antivirus tools, regularly monitoring your network activity, and double-checking your device security settings can also help keep you safe from IoT attacks. Not every slow device, poor connection, or buffering video is automatically proof that you've been hacked, so don't panic. Only suspect an attack after all other troubleshooting has failed.