We Now Have Scientific Proof That Expensive Audio Cables Are A Waste Of Money

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The audiophile is a rare specimen of tech enthusiast, a person dedicated to experiencing music and other audio with the highest possible fidelity. But there's an upper bound to fidelity that binds audiophiles and average listeners alike, no matter how many must-have Hi-Fi gadgets one owns. The human ear is a limited instrument, able to hear only a portion of the audio spectrum between 20Hz and 20kHz — far less than many other animals, such as elephants and pigeons. To be reproduced at the highest quality humans can hear, audio needs only to reach at most 44.1kHz and 24 bits of depth, and even that is overkill according to some experts. Yet many audiophile-grade products advertise much higher resolutions.

Among the worst offenders are audio cables — if you ever want to start a Shakespearean feud with an audiophile, tell them their cables are garbage. Cable companies have put a lot of work into justifying eye-watering prices. The average person might balk at an auxiliary cord that costs more than, say, $20, but some audiophiles will eagerly fork over hundreds of dollars per cable, or even tens of thousands. But within the audiophile community, you will find voices of reason who insist that you don't need to spend the price of a new car on your cables. They are often met with derision and told to get their ears examined, but it turns out they were probably right all along.

One audio expert who runs the YouTube channel Audio Science Review had what seems like an obvious idea in retrospect: testing multi-thousand-dollar audio cables alongside bargain-bin cables using scientific equipment to compare the results. What he found confirmed that you don't need to make it rain to get audiophile-grade cables.