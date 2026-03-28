5 Hi-Fi Gadgets Any Audiophile Would Consider A Must-Have

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The pursuit of high-fidelity sound is fun and remarkably satisfying. If you enjoy listening to music, there's little more pleasurable than integrating a new component into your system and listening to old favorites anew, picking out details and nuances you'd never noticed before.

That said, it's not without pitfalls. For every truly transformational gadget, there's a so-called snake oil product out there that doesn't really affect the sound much, if at all. Products like high-end cables and megabucks power conditioners generally fall into this category, and while there are plenty who will argue that both are essential, I'd venture that neither of those is — at least, not ahead of other, more important gadgets.

What would an audiophile consider a must-have, then, beyond basics like speakers and an amplifier? Well, it's impossible to speak for everyone, but I think I have a good idea. I've been obsessing over music and gear for about 20 years now. I started with a humble pair of affordable in-ear monitors before branching out to desktop DACs, turntables, tube phono stages, digital audio players, high-end in-ears, and so much more. I've also worked in a record store, selling records and talking hi-fi with customers, so I know my way around the scene. Here are some hi-fi gadgets that one could conceivably get by without, but which most would choose to have anyway.