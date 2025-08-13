5 Of The Worst Record Players You Should Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are various reasons why more people buy and listen to vinyl records than CDs these days. Some of it has to do with the strengths and weaknesses of vinyl as a format: the large cover art on albums and 12-inch singles, the ritualistic aspects of playback, and the culture around collecting vinyl, including music that's not available digitally. But a lot of vinyl collecting also centers around how great it can sound with a good playback system, and a lot of cheap record players — especially all-in-one record players that integrate speakers, as opposed to dedicated turntables — fail badly on this front.

A good turntable is much more like a precision musical instrument than it is a conventional piece of consumer electronics, and as such, the best entry-level turntables tend to start around $200. There are other, cheaper options out there, often with retro styling, but they often leave a lot to be desired, with poor build quality and lower-quality components. Some of those iffy components, like a lower-quality tonearm or cartridge with an unusually high tracking weight, can easily damage records, especially with repeated use. In addition, integrated speakers in all-in-one record players also add unwanted vibrations that can disrupt playback, and some lesser phonographs have difficulty tracking records cut for higher-quality modern turntables. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at which record players should be avoided, some of which we've grouped together because they're nearly identical to each other.