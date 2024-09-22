What Happened To The RokBlok Record Player From Shark Tank Season 9?

On December 3, 2017, the 13th episode of the ninth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC, with 3,695,000 viewers watching live or later that night. The third of four pitches that week saw inventor Logan Riley pitching the panel of investors on Rokblok, his Bluetooth-enabled, turntable-less vinyl record player. Armed with numbers from a very successful Kickstarter campaign, he had all of the "sharks" impressed by the device itself. As a product, though, they seemed skeptical that, though there are turntables for all budgets, many people would want to buy a $99 record player of questionable quality that, to be heard at its best, required digitization via Bluetooth.

After a pair of Sharks bowed out, Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec both made offers, with Riley agreeing to Herjavec's, which involved selling the company while getting a job there and earning a perpetual royalty. However, as with many "Shark Tank" deals, it's unclear if the formal deal — negotiated after shooting — ever closed, particularly since Riley and Herjavec have largely been mum about it ever since. Whether or not Rokblok has been a success can be difficult to gauge, too, particularly in light of some horrifically negative reviews of the product, which highlighted visible damage to records that showed up after a single playback. Let's look at how Rokblok did on "Shark Tank," where it's gone since then, if it's still for sale, and what its inventor's done since.

