AirPods Pro 3s Are Making Some Users Bleed – Here's What They're Saying

It should be clarified that this likely isn't as widespread an issue as it may seem, with many Apple AirPods Pro 3 users having had no issues with their earbuds. Also, these kinds of injuries from earbuds aren't new, nor are they a phenomenon exclusive to Apple. For example, there are reports of older AirPods models being uncomfortable to the point of pain, and stories of Samsung's Galaxy Earbuds Pro causing ears to itch and bleed. These are pieces of plastic and metal being pushed into ears, after all, and this can cause discomfort, pain, or even injury.

At the same time, there's a lot of speculation about why AirPods Pro 3s are causing ear bleeding in many users. A common theory is that it has to do with this model's heart rate monitoring feature, which requires an additional sensor to get these readings. The sharp edge of the sensor may not be flush with the rest of the earbud, potentially cutting the ear's skin. There's also the possibility that the shape of the earbud doesn't suit some ears. They may create friction in smaller ears that can lead to bleeding. There's no way to know for certain in each case, and the overall scope of the potential problem.

Are you guaranteed to bleed while wearing Apple AirPods Pro 3s? No, but like with any set of earbuds, it's not impossible, and you may have to explore the ways to prevent earbud ear pain. This is certainly something to keep an eye on going forward as the Pro 3s become more common.