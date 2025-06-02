The Worst Generation Of AirPods That You Should Avoid (According To Users)

It's been nearly a decade since Apple announced first-gen AirPods. While many have adopted these headphones, it doesn't mean AirPods didn't face their fair share of skepticism initially.

Critics have had all sorts of complaints — AirPods were easy to misplace since there weren't any wires; the design wasn't well-received; the thought of spending $159 to listen to music was considered outrageous; and many even doubted whether the sound quality could match (or surpass) wired audio. It didn't take long for AirPod-related memes to take over social media, with many joking that cutting the wires off their old earbuds would essentially give them the same experience.

Fast forward to today, AirPods have become one of Apple's most successful accessories. The company has seven AirPods models in its portfolio, including the over-ear AirPods Max. Naturally, you may be tempted to purchase the latest model, the AirPods 4th Gen, if you're thinking of upgrading. But if there's anything Apple has taught us, it's that new doesn't always mean better.

While Apple has mastered the art of making even the most lukewarm of launches look compelling, the best way to find out how a product truly holds up (without purchasing it yourself) is to see what users are saying. So, we dug through reviews to find out which generation of AirPods you should avoid purchasing. After browsing blogs and community fora like Reddit, the consensus seems to be that the AirPods 3 are the most disappointing.

