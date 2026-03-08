Audiophiles Can't Hear The Difference Between Copper Wires And A Banana

Ever felt like you couldn't tell the difference between audio tech like speaker wires, despite everyone else claiming the opposite? According to a fun amateur experiment from the diyAudio community spotted by Headphonesty, you might have actually been right all along. When comparing three audio files, forum users had to guess whether the recording was made with regular copper wire, a banana, or a tin tray full of wet mud. As it turns out, almost everyone who took part couldn't tell the recordings apart at all, for the most part.

To get these results, diyAudio moderator Pano shared a set of audio files with forum members, who would then attempt to guess how each track was recorded. The audio files ranged from songs by known acts like Etta Jones and Nirvana, to piano instrumentals. Each audio track was presented four times: In the original CD format, and three times as re-recordings. They weren't just normal audio re-recordings, though. They were actually captured using some interesting apparatus assembled at home, including a banana, a tray of mud, and lengths of copper wire.

It's reasonable to expect that throwing a banana into the mix when laying out your audio setup would mess up the mix, or make things sound a little muddy. Surprisingly, though, that barely seemed to be the case — at least, not as far as most participants could tell. Correct answers generally seemed to be a fluke. This doesn't necessarily mean that there weren't any audio quality differences between the three files at all, but it does mean that they weren't easily audible.