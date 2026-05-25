How To Spot Fake SSDs

Fake flash storage scams are increasingly common these days, with SSDs, SD cards, and USB flash drives all targeted. The most common scam involves SSDs marked as high-capacity drives with terabytes of space, when in reality they're cheap, low-capacity memory modules with only a few gigabytes of storage. They are usually programmed to show the falsely advertised storage size, which can cause files to become corrupted as they exceed the actual capacity. Another common trick is counterfeiting, in which scammers try to pass off low-quality drives as authentic products from the best major SSD brands like Samsung, Western Digital, Crucial, SanDisk, and so on. Although they may look the same on the outside, they will perform less reliably in real-world use and are far more prone to failure.

It's always tempting to snap up a deal on an M.2 SSD or portable USB SSD, especially as prices have risen to a truly unattainable level for many consumers as a result of the AI industry's rapacious storage and memory needs for data centers. But getting scammed will leave you with a potentially unreliable SSD and less money in your pocket, or even lost files you can't replace.

Thankfully, savvy shoppers can stay safe with a bit of know-how. Here's how you can steer clear of fake SSDs by spotting them before you buy. But even if you've already bought a suspicious SSD, there are techniques you can use to determine its authenticity before trusting it with your files.