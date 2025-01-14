What Is An M.2 SSD?

When you want your computer to boot up quickly or your favorite programs to load fast, you install a solid state drive. There are a variety of SSDs you can install in your computer, but one of the fastest and most reliable SSDs for your PC is of the M.2 (pronounced M-dot-2) variety. Unlike an internally mounted SSD or a portable SSD, an M.2 SSD plugs directly into a dedicated M.2 slot on the motherboard.

An M.2 drive is no wider than an inch with varying lengths, and they're only a millimeter thick. Having a direct connection to the motherboard means M.2 SSDs don't need to be plugged into a power or data cable. Laptop manufacturers favor M.2 SSDs because of their size, as they're easier to fit into a laptop's casing, especially ultrathin laptops. Moreover, M.2 SSDs can support PCIe-based non-volatile memory express (NVMe) drives, allowing for data transfer speeds between devices as fast as 20Gbps. SATA SSDs only transfer data as fast as 6Gbps.

Anyone who frequently moves files from their computer to an external device would greatly benefit from NVMe SSDs. If you're building your own PC and want to install an M.2 SSD, be aware that not every motherboard supports M.2, so you'll need to find a motherboard that does.

