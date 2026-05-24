4 High-Tech Garage Gadgets Worth The Hefty Price Tag
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For years, garages have served a pretty standard purpose. It's a place to park cars and stack storage bins filled with knickknacks and holiday decorations. If it were big enough, it may have housed a cluttered workbench with a tangled mess of manual hand tools. Essentially, a garage is a utilitarian space for most. But over the last few years, a lot more people have started taking their garage spaces more seriously.
Most garages are now treated as a true extension of the home's functional living area. Depending on your hobbies and interests, a garage — apart from being a place to park your car — can also act as a workshop, a dedicated maker space for 3D printing and fabrication, a bay for automotive enthusiasts, or even a home gym. However, if you plan on converting it into any of these spaces, you will also need additional accessories and peripherals.
A basic garage overhaul may not necessarily require a lot of expenditure. But if you're looking for a long-term solution, we would recommend splurging on some high-tech garage gadgets. While it can be tempting to stick to the absolute cheapest options available at the hardware store, certain high-tech upgrades demand a premium price tag because they provide a much better experience. For instance, a sophisticated garage door opener lets you open the garage remotely, allowing friends and family to park when you're not home. Similarly, from premium pressure washers that offer key improvements compared to basic ones to air filtration systems that help you breathe better, we've scoured the internet and found some high-tech garage gadgets that provide excellent value in the long run.
A comprehensive security system
The garage door is probably the single largest and most vulnerable moving entry point to your entire home. If you're still using an older system to control the door, your garage security relies entirely on a simple, localized radio-frequency clicker clipped to your car's sun visor. While it still works, this system can be bypassed. Because modern garages often house tools, sports gear, important storage, and, of course, vehicles, leaving this space exposed is a massive risk.
Investing in a high-tech Wi-Fi-connected garage door opener, such as the Genie 7155-TKV, can not only make your garage more secure, but it can also rid you of that sudden, mid-commute panic of wondering if you accidentally left the garage open. This is because you can open and close the garage door remotely from your smartphone, and the app even sends you alerts if the door remains open for too long. Another advantage of this feature is that when you have a guest or an Amazon delivery waiting for you, you can open the garage door remotely and let them park or place your packages inside.
Once you have a smart garage door opener, it's time to pair it with high-resolution outdoor surveillance cameras to create a great safety net. Some of these cameras utilize advanced algorithms to instantly differentiate between a stray animal crossing the driveway and a human loitering near your property, which is super helpful. The Tapo 4K outdoor security camera is a good choice that even connects to Alexa. Since both the garage door opener and the security camera can be linked to Alexa, you can use a smart screen or display to set routines or open the door manually when you view a friend's car from the live feed.
Industrial-grade air filtration system
If you spend a significant amount of time working in your garage, air quality should be at the absolute top of your priority list. Whether you are cutting wood, sanding down a part you built on your CNC machine, spray-painting a project, or working with chemicals of some sort, the air inside your enclosed garage can potentially become dangerous. Standard home air purifiers are designed for light bedroom dust and pet hair, so they lack the air-filtration capacity to handle the environment inside a garage. Without a dedicated air filter, fine particulate matter can float around in the air for hours, and can even enter the living areas of your house every time you open the interior door.
To prevent this and protect your lungs, we would recommend installing an industrial-grade air filter. The Wen 3417 remote-controlled industrial-strength air filtration system is a premium category product designed specifically to combat such heavy debris in the air. These systems are engineered to hang directly from the ceiling, pulling massive volumes of air upward and away from your breathing zone. They utilize multi-stage filtration processes to trap minuscule particles, while specialized carbon filters work to neutralize any organic compounds and harsh chemical odors.
You get a 1-micron primary filter and a 5-micron replaceable pre-filter, along with a programmable timer that can be set via the bundled remote. An air filtration system is a massive quality-of-life upgrade you didn't know you needed in your garage.
Portable inverter for power outages
Power outages are unfortunately common in some regions, whether they are triggered by summer storms, winter freezes, or just some grid maintenance. If the power is down, your garage and pretty much your entire house can become completely paralyzed as all your electronics stop working, which can be a massive drawback in certain situations. Some individuals prefer having rechargeable battery stations or power banks, but those also run out of juice after a while, which is very much a possibility if there's an extended power outage.
If you live in an area where power outages are common, a more reliable option is to get a gas-powered portable inverter. The best part about such inverters is that you can easily shift them around the house or to a different location altogether. Apart from that, portable inverters are a safe option for your gadgets as well. They utilize advanced inverter technology, which outputs electricity that can safely power sensitive modern electronics like laptops, smartphones, tools, and smart home devices without frying their delicate circuitry. The Generac GP3000i 3000-Watt inverter is a reliable option that ensures your household can weather any blackout with total peace of mind, keeping your essential appliances running for long durations thanks to advanced safety features like carbon monoxide monitoring and auto-shutoff.
Fuel-powered generators like these beat battery-powered ones in terms of reliability, primarily due to the fact that they don't need electricity to charge. If your portable battery station runs out of juice, you will still need a source of electric power to juice it up. On the other hand, a generator like this only needs a quick refuel before it's up and running again.
Electric pressure washer
Maintaining the exterior of your property, driveway, and even vehicles is a never-ending chore. Over time, concrete driveways accumulate oily stains and garage floors collect road grime and dust. Cleaning these surfaces with a standard garden hose is extremely inefficient, as you'll have to spend hundreds of gallons of water while barely scraping the surface of the embedded dirt. While gas-powered pressure washers have traditionally been the standard for heavy cleaning, they require constant engine maintenance, which is an added chore in itself.
A premium electric pressure washer like the Westinghouse WPX3000e solves the issue while also being convenient. These high-tech machines use advanced electric induction motors that are engineered to last significantly longer than cheap disposable electric washers available on the market. They generate high levels of water pressure by compressing a low volume of water into a high-velocity stream, allowing you to blast away grime and mud quickly and efficiently. You can use it to clean your car, patio, driveway, or even old pieces of furniture or carpets.
The Westinghouse WPX3000e delivers a powerful stream of up to 3,000 PSI, so if you're looking for alternate options, pick one with equivalent pressure levels. It also features an integrated soap tank and a versatile four-nozzle quick-connect system to easily handle different types of surfaces. Once you have a device like this, you no longer have to visit a car wash or hire someone to clean your driveway. It may look like a hefty investment at first, especially for a pressure washer, but the long term savings make up for the upfront cost.
How we picked these gadgets
With so many mechanical and electrical gadgets in the garage, it's important to pick the right type of devices for the right job. All the categories we've mentioned are of prime importance in a garage, making it critical to not compromise on the type of items found within each. We've specifically picked garage upgrades that are worth spending a hefty sum on, since they provide a superior experience. Notably, all the recommended products we've singled out here are rated at least 4.2 stars on Amazon across hundreds of reviews each. We've also made it a point to include gadgets that most people use regularly instead of niche items to further increase their utlity.