Declutter & Organize Every Container In Your Garage With This DIY Storage Fix

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When it comes to keeping your garage under control, one of the first things you need to do is declutter. For many of us, we tend to keep a ton of things in our garage that should be thrown away, like leftover materials from past projects such as chunks of wood and or half-empty paint cans. Once we've done that, the next stage is giving the remaining items a proper home, which can help reduce the visual noise, add some floor space, and even give us room for more useful garage upgrades like retractable tools, shop vacs, and entertainment options. To do this, you might want to consider building a tote rack designed to fit your empty space perfectly to maximize it.

Unlike simply stacking storage boxes, tote racks make it possible to slide bins in and out without having to keep unstacking them every time you want to access what is inside. You can even opt for storage bins with front-facing openings, so you don't have to worry about pulling them out at all. Before we begin, it's critical to know that you can't organize your way out of having too much junk. With this, it's important to do a proper inventory and commit to how many totes you actually need for long-term and seasonal storage. Not only will this determine how many storage boxes you require, but also their ideal size and placement. Apart from this, here are some other things you should consider before starting your build.