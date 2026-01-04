5 Things In Your Garage You Probably Need To Toss Out

Whether you've just replaced your old cordless power tools with new budget-friendly ones from Amazon, or have a stack of batteries for your kit that you no longer need, you shouldn't keep them around in your garage. Batteries have a limited shelf life and will expire after a few years, so even if you keep them around as some sort of back up should you need extra batteries, they likely won't be useful anymore. Aside from that, tool batteries will not be compatible with your new tools, if you bought a different brand.

You should also consider safety when it comes to old batteries — they could bloat or leak once they reach their end of life or if you haven't used them for several years. These chemicals could potentially be dangerous, especially if you have kids around the house. Furthermore, lithium batteries could overheat, explode, or burst into flames if you break, bend, or crush them, so you should immediately dispose of them when they no longer work.

However, you cannot just throw away old batteries in the trash. You must first place each individual battery in a plastic bag or at least cover its terminals with non-conductive tape. From there, you must check your state's laws regarding safe battery disposal, as this may vary depending on the type of battery.