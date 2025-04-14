10 Budget-Friendly Power Tools From Amazon For New Homeowners
Congrats! You've chosen and bought a home. But do you know what kind of household yours is going to be? Narrowing down your power-tool brand of choice may be your next big decision. Two of the top name-brands, DeWalt and Ryobi, provide a place to start. Both are industry juggernauts, and both produce hundreds of solid products that work with the brands' base batteries, but they are not interchangeable. A house divided by DeWalt and Ryobi cannot stand.
In a nutshell, DeWalt and Ryobi products are both sold on Amazon, and DeWalt products are also available at big-box building centers like Lowe's Home Improvement and The Home Depot, whereas Ryobi tools are mainly sold by Home Depot. They are not sold at Lowe's, and you can't buy Ryobi tools at Harbor Freight, either. If you're buying Ryobi tools on Amazon, know that you're doing so from a reseller. Ryobi tools tend to be more budget-friendly than their DeWalt counterparts, which you'll see as you read on about these under-$100, Amazon-available, commonly used household power tools and how they were evaluated and selected.
Outside of the Ryobi and DeWalt universes, there are plenty of budget-friendly tools to benefit the new homeowner. Read on as we outline some picks to add to your growing collection of home maintenance tools.
Cordless Drill
An absolute must-have for new homeowners is a cordless drill. The #1 Best Seller in Power Drill Drivers on Amazon is the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It is available for $99 as a Limited Deal but has gone on sale for less. The kit comes with one drill, two batteries, a battery charger, and a nice storage bag to carry the kit and keep all of its components in one place for easy access.
The power tool kit has impressed the heck out of Amazon buyers. There are nearly 50,000 ratings of the product on Amazon, and the average is 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers laud the drill's performance motor in a wide range of applications. Professionals appreciate the drill's power rating. Its speed and torque perform pretty well at 300 unit watts out (UWO).
The batteries that power the drill can drive more than 250 additional tools that are part of the DeWalt 20V MAX power-tool system. Competing against DeWalt's 20V MAX lineup is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ System, which supports more than 300 cordless tools. Those looking for a Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Drill/Driver Kit will find a few options on Amazon, ranging from $95 to $109. It includes one drill, one battery, and a battery charger.
Oscillating multi tool
Beyond drilling, homeowners occasionally find themselves in need of an all-purpose tool for cutting through wood, metal, drywall, plastic, and composite building materials. Both Ryobi and DeWalt offer a multi-tool that can tackle most of these projects on a small scale.
This Ryobi 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool can rapidly oscillate various blades or sanding pads so you don't have to saw or sand by hand. It features six speeds, ranging from the slowest vibration available in this type of tool to up to 20,000 oscillations per minute (OPM). The multi-tool comes with a plunge-cut blade, a flush-cut blade, a sanding pad, three pieces of sandpaper, and an operator's manual. It does not come with a battery or a battery charger.
The DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool sells for around $80 on Amazon. It has a variable speed trigger that pumps out up to 18,000 OPM. The power tool has a wood with nails blade, a fast-cut wood blade, and a universal accessory adapter. The multi-tool's battery, charger, and depth guide are sold separately.
Sander
Not all homeowners want tools that fit within an interchangeable cordless system. Many prefer to buy the best budget-friendly power tool for a specific task, and find it wise to keep a standalone sander on hand. Amazon's #1 Best Seller in power detail sanders is the Skil Corded Multi-Function Detail Sander. It is a four-in-one sander that comes highly rated (4.5 out of 5 stars) and costs around $40.
The Skil sander is a 120-volt corded electric tool with three attachments: a triangular pad extension for hard-to-reach places, a finger extension for narrow surfaces, and a flexible pad extension for curved areas. It also comes with a 12-piece sanding sheet and a dust box with a microfiltration system designed to cut down on the mess. There is also a dust port for a vacuum attachment. The sander is made for finishing work. As such, its top rotational speed is 14,500 rpm, providing less vibration and more precision.
Rotary tool
For even finer sanding, consider purchasing a rotary tool. Here's a 70-piece set in the HARDELL Mini Cordless Rotary Tool. This spinner boasts high performance with low noise. In addition to sanding and drilling, it tackles grinding, polishing, etching, engraving, carving, and cutting. It has five speeds, ranging from 5,000 rpm to 18,000 rpm, and comes with a variety of grinding bits, collets, and sanding bands. Performance-wise, the Hardell tool can run for as long as 200 minutes on a single charge. It uses a USB-C charger and is extremely lightweight (about a quarter of a pound) for easy maneuverability.
New to the world of rotary tools? This one is beginner-friendly and comes with an instruction guide plus video tutorials featuring examples of uses for around-the-home improvements, arts and crafts, and other DIY projects. Try it, and you'll see why we have named it one of the 10 best budget-friendly alternatives to Ryobi tools.
Inflator
The longer you hold out on purchasing an inflator, the more you'll wish you had bought one sooner. Car tires, bike tires, large inner tubes, stand up paddle boards, river rafts, pool floats, balloons ... a portable air compressor/inflator can pump them up. The AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Pump, available on Amazon for $50 to $60, runs off of household power outlets as well as the 12-volt cigarette lighters in cars. Simply type in what level of air pressure is needed, and the inflator will fill the item and then shut off. The pump has a high-pressure mode for sports equipment and flat car, bike, motorcycle, and ATV tires -– from zero to 36 psi in six minutes. It also has a large-volume mode to inflate air mattresses and the like.
The brand Dormzie offers even less expensive rechargeable-battery-powered inflator options. The Dormzie ST06 Air Pump is also a 150 psi portable tire inflator and air compressor with a 12-volt power adapter for the car lighter, tire-pressure gauge, adapters for tires, sports equipment, and various inflatables, and automatic shutoff for $39.99 under an Amazon limited-time deal. People love it, ranking it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Dormzie is selling more than 2,000 of these units per month on Amazon. The brand's ST189CD Air Pump – an Amazon's Choice pick — runs $49.99 and features a 20-volt lithium-ion battery pack, 12-volt car power adapter, battery charger, six nozzles, a user manual, and a storage bag to carry and store it all.
Battery pack + jump starter
Have you ever gone to start your car, check your phone, or fire up your computer, only to realize the battery is dead? Maybe you've had someone ask you for jumper cables or to help start their dead car. Hooking up jumper cables requires two cars and an eye for detail. Even then, sparks can fly. None of that is necessary if you have a portable jumpstarter on hand. They're basically big battery packs with jumper-cable clamp attachments.
An Amazon's Choice product, the Scatach 011 jumpstarter battery pack can bring a dead car battery back to life and start a car, truck, motorcycle, boat, RV, tractor, and other 12-volt vehicles. Safety features provide spark-proof protection against reverse polarity, low temperatures, high temperatures, and power overload. You charge it up using a USB Type-C charging cable. Once charged, it's a powerful 3,000-amp battery pack you can use to charge personal devices like laptops, phones, headphones, cameras, and smart watches. The Scatach 011 can also help you in the dark with its three-mode LED flashlight. Amazon Prime members can get it for just $36.99.
Laser level
Interior decoration has never been easier. Laser levels help ensure that photos, pictures, wallpaper, paint, and artwork are put up on walls and displayed nice and straight.
The Motovera 100-foot Green Cross Line Laser Level LL-T2 projects horizontal and vertical laser lights in straight lines across indoor and outdoor surfaces. It has manual self-leveling and pulse modes. You can set the laser level in place using its magnetic mounting bracket or its mounting thread, which is compatible with standard tripods. Batteries and a carrying case are included.
"I had to hang several pictures in my living room, and this laser level made it a breeze," wrote Amazon reviewer June Fernandez. Another reviewer liked how the laser level stuck to the metal framing of drywall corners, while another called the level a game-changer for remodeling a kitchen. Motovera's product video on Amazon shows that it is powered by two AA batteries. The list price is $39.99, and Amazon's current limited-time deal is $32.99.
Dry vacuum
Yes, decades on from its heyday, the Dustbuster is still going strong. Manufacturer BLACK+DECKER, the #1 brand in hand vacuums on Amazon, has its Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum (HNVC215B10) on sale for $26.99. The vacuum is designed to enable quick cleanup on multiple surfaces in every room of your home, such as sucking up crumbs from the kitchen, pet hair from the carpet, and fuzzies from your furniture.
The Dustbuster comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places, like the gap between the driver's seat and center console of your car, which is part of the reason why it ranks among the highest-rated car vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The tool is also perfect for vacuuming between your couch cushions and works well on the ultimate dust collector: open shelves. The dirt bowl inside the Dustbuster empties easily, and its filter is washable. The hand vacuum also comes with a wall-mountable charger.
Wet vacuum
Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Machines is the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Homeowners use it to spray and scrub away dirt and stains from a variety of household surfaces. Pet owners love that it helps remove paw prints and stinkier pet stains from carpets and stairs.
Bissell makes some of the best handheld steam cleaners for deep cleaning your home, and has partnerships with two of the top names in cleaning technology, Febreze and Oxy, for accompanying products such as the Bissell Spot & Stain formula with Febreze Freshness, which comes with an Amazon purchase of the Little Green machine, and Bissell® PET PRO OXY Spot & Stain Formula (sold separately). The Little Green portable deep cleaner doubles as a car detailer, too. It utilizes strong spray and suction to penetrate upholstery and pull stubborn stains and odors from car interiors.
Wet/dry vacuum
For an industrial-strength, garage- and home-ready combo wet/dry vacuum, the 2.5-gallon Armor All AA255W Wet/Dry Utility Vac gets Amazon's Choice designation over other wet/dry vacuums available on the site, including its own branded offering. A quick look at its selling stats shows more than 7,000 of these vacuums are sold per month.
The two-horsepower motor creates plenty of suction. This 720-watt model comes with 13 accessories including a 10-foot cord, a six-foot hose, three extension wands, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a round dust brush, a detail brush, a utility nozzle, a floor brush/squeegee nozzle, and a blower nozzle adapter, as the vac also converts to a blower. The model has 28,000+ ratings, averages 4.5 out of 5 stars, and retails for $75.99.
Meanwhile, Amazon has branded its own wheeled wet/dry vac and is selling it for much less money. The Amazon Basics Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a beefier three-horsepower, four-gallon, 2,238-watt, stainless steel shop vacuum. It, too, is sold with multiple nozzles, filters, and extension wands. The vacuum is on sale for $58.29.
Bonus budget-friendly bundle
If you're entering homeownership absolutely toolless, get a bunch of power tools with one click. That's what BLACK+DECKER is offering on Amazon with the 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger (BD4KITCDCRL).
The kit features a drill/driver with a double-ended bit, a circular saw with a 5.5-inch blade, a reciprocating saw complete with blade, a work light, two 20V MAX batteries, and a battery charger — all on sale for $127.93, down from $199.99. This technically breaks our limit of a $100 expenditure, but it covers so many of the basics that will get a homeowner started that it was tough to resist putting it on this list. If there is any woodworking in your future, but you don't have the tool collection yet, this is a good place to start. While they won't hold a candle to the best power tools out there, the budget-friendly kit will get you started without breaking the bank.
How we chose these tools
Since most new homeowners have just entered into six-figure agreements to buy their homes, we thought it prudent to present the most commonly used household power tools available on Amazon for a budget-friendly price under three figures. All of the power tools on this list come highly rated by thousands of reviewers, and many of the tools are dubbed Amazon's Choice in their categories.