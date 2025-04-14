10 Budget-Friendly Power Tools From Amazon For New Homeowners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Congrats! You've chosen and bought a home. But do you know what kind of household yours is going to be? Narrowing down your power-tool brand of choice may be your next big decision. Two of the top name-brands, DeWalt and Ryobi, provide a place to start. Both are industry juggernauts, and both produce hundreds of solid products that work with the brands' base batteries, but they are not interchangeable. A house divided by DeWalt and Ryobi cannot stand.

In a nutshell, DeWalt and Ryobi products are both sold on Amazon, and DeWalt products are also available at big-box building centers like Lowe's Home Improvement and The Home Depot, whereas Ryobi tools are mainly sold by Home Depot. They are not sold at Lowe's, and you can't buy Ryobi tools at Harbor Freight, either. If you're buying Ryobi tools on Amazon, know that you're doing so from a reseller. Ryobi tools tend to be more budget-friendly than their DeWalt counterparts, which you'll see as you read on about these under-$100, Amazon-available, commonly used household power tools and how they were evaluated and selected.

Outside of the Ryobi and DeWalt universes, there are plenty of budget-friendly tools to benefit the new homeowner. Read on as we outline some picks to add to your growing collection of home maintenance tools.

